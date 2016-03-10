(Corrects location of fund to North Carolina, not New York)

MELBOURNE, March 9 Citigroup's head of commodity research for Asia, Ivan Szpakowski has left the bank to set up a macro hedge fund in North Carolina, he said on Tuesday.

Szpakowski, a fluent Mandarin speaker, had been with Citi from mid-2013, based in Shanghai and most recently Hong Kong, providing research on metals, bulks, oil and agriculture. Prior to that, he had worked for Credit Suisse, based in Singapore and New York from 2010, according to his Linked In Profile.

The new fund, Academia Capital, will focus on commodities, currencies, interest rates, and equities and seek to leverage differentiated insight in commodities, China and emerging markets, and U.S. monetary policy/macroeconomics, Szpakowski said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)