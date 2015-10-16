LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has reshuffled its Central
and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets
team in London to streamline its coverage and create clearer
accountability in the sub-regions, according to an internal memo
seen by IFR.
Ignacio Temerlin will take on responsibility for African DCM
coverage across sovereigns, financial institutions and
corporates ex-South Africa. He moved to London in 2010 following
a seven-year stint in New York working in Latin American debt
capital markets at the US bank.
Iman Abdel Khalek will take on responsibility for the Middle
East and North Africa DCM coverage effort based in Dubai. Abdel
Khalek joined the bank in Egypt in 2000 and moved to the UAE in
2004 to join the corporate bank, before later moving to the
Islamic finance team in 2007.
Joining Abdel Khalek in the MENA debt capital markets team
will be Nicholas Samara. He joined the bank in 2006 in the US
private placement business in New York. More recently, Samara
was covering African DCM.
All three report to Samad Sirohey, head of CEEMEA debt
capital markets in London.
"Given the nature of the market as well as opportunities, we
believe [these changes] will add focus and efficiency to our
coverage," Sirohey wrote in the memo.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Gareth Gore)