PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Mark Tweedie to the position of head of corporate banking for the UK. He will take up the job on July 1 and have coverage responsibility for several key accounts in the country, the bank said.
He is currently head of corporate and public sector sales and marketing for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the treasury and trade solutions business. He has worked for the US bank for 16 years in a variety of roles both in the UK and in the US. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016