LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - CME Clearing Europe has announced that Tina Hasenpusch will replace Lee Betsill as chief executive officer, following Betsill's decision to return to Chicago as managing director of global clearing operations at sister company CME Clearing.

Hasenpusch previously served as chief operating officer of CME Clearing Europe. The firm said she has worked closely with Betsill in developing this important part of CME Group's global business. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)