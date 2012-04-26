LONDON, April 26 Andrew Horn, the head of coal
trading in Asia for Swiss-based energy trader Trafigura
<TRAFG.UL] left the company last Friday, sources close to the
company said.
Trafigura declined to comment officially.
Horn, who is widely-regarded as one of the top physical
traders in the Pacific region by traders in rival houses, left
Trafigura on good terms, they said.
Earlier this year, Andrew Bingham, who ran Trafigura's coal
swaps desk from Geneva, and also joined the firm from Noble with
Horn, left the company.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig and Jack Kimball; editing by
Keiron Henderson)