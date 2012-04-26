LONDON, April 26 Andrew Horn, the head of coal trading in Asia for Swiss-based energy trader Trafigura <TRAFG.UL] left the company last Friday, sources close to the company said.

Trafigura declined to comment officially.

Horn, who is widely-regarded as one of the top physical traders in the Pacific region by traders in rival houses, left Trafigura on good terms, they said.

Earlier this year, Andrew Bingham, who ran Trafigura's coal swaps desk from Geneva, and also joined the firm from Noble with Horn, left the company. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig and Jack Kimball; editing by Keiron Henderson)