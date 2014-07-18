(Corrects headline to say Hudon joined as vice president, and not head of the unit)

July 18 Robert Hudon Jr. joined Comerica Inc subsidiary Comerica Bank's world asset management investment division as vice president and director of institutional sales.

Hudon will be responsible for a national sales campaign for World Asset Management, which specializes in managing index portfolios and customized portfolios using index investment strategies.

The division has about $13.9 billion of assets under management.

Hudon most recently served as chief marketing officer for Fiduciary Management Associates LLC in Chicago, a position he held since 2008.