LONDON Feb 23 Commerzbank’s Graham
Lofts will leave his role as head of international loan
origination after eight years to join the bank’s Corporates
International division as country manager UK Corporates
International.
Lofts will continue to be based in London and will report to
Roland Boehm, head of Corporates International.
Longstanding senior loans banker Fabrice Leistner will take
over as head of the international loan origination team, which
arranges syndicated loans for the bank’s European clients
outside of Germany.
Lofts replaces Jochen Mueller who will move to a senior
position in Commerzbank’s Trade Finance & Cash Management
division.
