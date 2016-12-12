BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski Q1 net loss shrinks to 536,895 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Denis Rath, a London-based Commerzbank syndicate banker, is relocating to Singapore at the end of December where he will be taking origination responsibilities for Australian, New Zealand and Singaporean financial institutions, according to two sources.
Rath joined the Commerzbank syndicate desk in December 2011 and focused on issuance from financial institutions. He previously worked at LBBW Stuttgart, where he spent five years.
Rath's syndicate responsibilities will be shared between Christian Klocke and Christian Guentzel who are based in Frankfurt.
A Commerzbank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank's (APB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency downgraded APB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of APB's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has a material capital