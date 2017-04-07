BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 (IFR) - Ed Cook and Ben Spielman have been named as co-heads of global capital markets at BlackRock following the transition of Matt Savino into the alternatives division.
Savino had been co-head of GCM until Scott Greenberg's recent retirement. Savino and Greenberg were co-heads of GCM.
Spielman is based in the US and Cook is in London.
Spielman’s background is in ECM, while Savino’s was debt so Kamya Somasundaram will relocate to the US from London. She runs credit in EMEA and the asset manager is looking to replace her with an external hire. (Reporting by Owen Wild)
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
* Blackrock says shareholder proposal on production of annual report on some trade association & lobbying expenditures not approved at meeting - SEC filing