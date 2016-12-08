LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has promoted Andre Bonnal to assistant director within its financial institutions syndicate desk, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bonnal worked on the French bank's New York syndicate desk for almost two years before moving to the London syndicate in October 2014. He replaces Robert Chambers, who departed for JP Morgan last month.

Prior to Credit Agricole he worked in debt capital markets origination at Natixis.

Bonnal will continue to report to Vincent Hoarau, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Agricole. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)