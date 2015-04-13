UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
DUBAI, April 13 Credit Agricole's global co-head of Islamic banking, Saad Rahman, has left the French lender, it said on Monday.
Hicham Achki, who had jointly run the bank's sharia-compliant business along with Rahman, would take sole charge of operations, a Credit Agricole spokeswoman said by email to Reuters.
Dubai-based Rahman left the bank last month to pursue other career opportunities, according to a source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)