NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Credit Suisse named Harold Bogle
as chairman of its global investment banking department, and
tapped Didier Denat and Malcolm Price to succeed him as co-heads
of its global financial sponsors group.
Bogle joined Credit Suisse in 1981 and founded the bank's
financial sponsors group in 1996. He had been head of the group
globally since 2003.
"Harold is one of our most experienced and accomplished
bankers, and in his new role he will help drive our client
franchise globally," said Jim Amine, global head of the IBD in
an internal memo.
Denat, who joined the bank in 1999, will work out of London
and Price, who joined the bank in 1987, will be based in New
York. Denat will also continue in his current role as head of
the leveraged finance and sponsors group for EMEA.
Thomas Davidov and Sarah-Marie Martin have been tapped as
co-heads of the Americas financial sponsors group, succeeding
Price. Davidov joined Credit Suisse in 2000, and will work out
of Los Angeles office. Martin, who is based in New York, has
been with Credit Suisse since 1995.
Robert Kobre has been appointed as a vice chairman, where he
too will focus on enhancing the bank's relationships with top
clients and other special projects. Kobre joined Credit Suisse
in 1996, he has helped execute M&A, high yield, leveraged loan,
IPO and other equity transactions for major financial sponsor
clients.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)