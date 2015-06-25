June 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse has named Felix Scherzer and Stephen Carter global co-heads of mergers and acquisitions for financial institutions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Scherzer, based in New York, oversaw financial institutions merger advisory for the Americas previously, while Carter, based in London, held the same role for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Eric Richard will now be the Europe, Middle East and Africa head for financial institutions group, the memo said.

A Credit Suisse representative confirmed the memo's contents.

As mergers and acquisitions bankers for financial institutions, Scherzer and Carter will advise on deals for banks, insurance companies, specialty finance companies, financial technology companies and asset managers.

Scherzer joined Credit Suisse from a similar role at Morgan Stanley in January.

Thus far this year, Credit Suisse has worked on some of the largest deals in the financial institutions sector, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's purchase of Antares Capital from General Electric Co's GE Capital for $12 billion; Tokio Marine Holdings Inc's acquisition of HCC Insurance Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, and PartnerRe Ltd's planned $10.6 billion merger with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

FINANCIAL SPONSOR GROUP PROMOTIONS

Earlier on Thursday, Credit Suisse announced a host of promotions in its financial sponsors group following the appointment of Harold Bogle as chairman of the global investment banking department. Bogle joined Credit Suisse in 1981 and founded the financial sponsors group in 1996, according to a statement by the bank.

With Bogle moving up, Didier Denat and Malcolm Price were promoted to co-heads of the global financial sponsors group. Denat is based in London, and will remain in place as head of leveraged finance and sponsors group for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Price, was head of the Americas financial sponsors group in New York.

Thomas Davidov and Sarah-Marie Martin have been appointed co-heads of the Americas financial sponsors group to take over for Price.

Credit Suisse also announced Thursday that Robert Kobre has been appointed vice chairman. (Reporting By Mike Stone and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)