June 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse
has named Felix Scherzer and Stephen Carter global co-heads of
mergers and acquisitions for financial institutions, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Scherzer, based in New York, oversaw financial institutions
merger advisory for the Americas previously, while Carter, based
in London, held the same role for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
Eric Richard will now be the Europe, Middle East and Africa
head for financial institutions group, the memo said.
A Credit Suisse representative confirmed the memo's
contents.
As mergers and acquisitions bankers for financial
institutions, Scherzer and Carter will advise on deals for
banks, insurance companies, specialty finance companies,
financial technology companies and asset managers.
Scherzer joined Credit Suisse from a similar role at Morgan
Stanley in January.
Thus far this year, Credit Suisse has worked on some of the
largest deals in the financial institutions sector, including
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's purchase of Antares
Capital from General Electric Co's GE Capital for $12
billion; Tokio Marine Holdings Inc's acquisition of HCC
Insurance Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, and PartnerRe
Ltd's planned $10.6 billion merger with Axis Capital
Holdings Ltd.
FINANCIAL SPONSOR GROUP PROMOTIONS
Earlier on Thursday, Credit Suisse announced a host of
promotions in its financial sponsors group following the
appointment of Harold Bogle as chairman of the global
investment banking department. Bogle joined Credit Suisse in
1981 and founded the financial sponsors group in 1996, according
to a statement by the bank.
With Bogle moving up, Didier Denat and Malcolm Price were
promoted to co-heads of the global financial sponsors group.
Denat is based in London, and will remain in place as head of
leveraged finance and sponsors group for Europe, the Middle
East, and Africa. Price, was head of the Americas financial
sponsors group in New York.
Thomas Davidov and Sarah-Marie Martin have been appointed
co-heads of the Americas financial sponsors group to take over
for Price.
Credit Suisse also announced Thursday that Robert Kobre has
been appointed vice chairman.
