NEW YORK, Nov 16 (IFR) - Energy bond trader Dennis Lu will
join Credit Suisse in February as the Swiss bank seeks to
capture opportunities in the volatile sector, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
Lu will join Credit Suisse's investment-grade trading desk
in February, reporting to Steven Feinberg, the bank's head of
investment-grade trading for the Americas.
"While we are focused on optimizing and driving efficiencies
throughout our division, we are also looking for areas of
strategic investment so that we can continue to grow and take
advantage of our pipeline," Credit Suisse said in the memo
announcing Lu's hire on Wednesday.
"Dennis is a well-known Energy trader who will strengthen
our team in a segment of the market that has strong volumes and
volatility which presents tremendous opportunity."
Lu has 25 years of experience in the industry and spent the
last five years at Deutsche Bank as a managing director. Prior
to that, he held roles at Barclays and Lehman Brothers.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Shankar Ramakrishnan)