BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
ZURICH May 26 Credit Suisse said on Tuesday investment banker-turned-venture capitalist Cameron Lester will return to the Swiss bank as head of global internet banking, effective from July.
Lester has been founder and general partner of San Francisco-based Azure Capital Partners, a venture capital firm. He worked for Zurich-based Credit Suisse as head of software investment banking from 1998 to 2000. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.