Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Credit Suisse has revived what had been a dormant post as it seeks to capitalise on the importance of global cross-border transactions to the bank's franchise.

The position was last held by David Miller until March 2013, when he became co-head of global credit products. Miller is now global head of the credit business, which includes global credit and securitised products.

Cestar will retain his role as co-head of global credit products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and head of leveraged finance in the region. Cohen will manage the US high-yield and leveraged loan business. They will report to Miller.

A spokesman at the bank confirmed the details of the memo. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Helene Durand)