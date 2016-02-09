LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Mark Tristram has started a new job in Credit Suisse's Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU), according to a spokesman at the bank.

Tristram was previously a managing director in the Swiss bank's Global Credit Products (GCP) business and responsible, among other things, for capital structuring in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He started his new role last week, also at managing director level, and reports to Heg Chung, global head of structuring and marketing of the SRU.

Credit Suisse announced the formation of the SRU in October 2015. The unit oversees the wind-down of the bank's portfolios that do not fit its strategic direction, including those in the previous Non-Strategic Units (NSUs).

Samir Dhanani, who reported to Tristram, has moved from the GCP business to the Investment Banking and Capital Markets division and taken over responsibility for capital structuring in EMEA.

Dhanani reports to Marcus Schulte, head of FIG debt capital markets in Europe. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)