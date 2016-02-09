LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Mark Tristram has started a new job in
Credit Suisse's Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU), according to a
spokesman at the bank.
Tristram was previously a managing director in the Swiss
bank's Global Credit Products (GCP) business and responsible,
among other things, for capital structuring in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
He started his new role last week, also at managing director
level, and reports to Heg Chung, global head of structuring and
marketing of the SRU.
Credit Suisse announced the formation of the SRU in October
2015. The unit oversees the wind-down of the bank's portfolios
that do not fit its strategic direction, including those in the
previous Non-Strategic Units (NSUs).
Samir Dhanani, who reported to Tristram, has moved from the
GCP business to the Investment Banking and Capital Markets
division and taken over responsibility for capital structuring
in EMEA.
Dhanani reports to Marcus Schulte, head of FIG debt capital
markets in Europe.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)