BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
NEW YORK May 25 Credit Suisse named Brent Patry vice chairman, acquisition and leveraged finance capital markets, according to sources.
In the new role, Patry, who was previously head of US leveraged finance capital markets, will work to coordinate between the global markets unit and the investment banking and capital markets unit of Credit Suisse, the sources said.
Patry, who is based in New York, reports to David Miller, co-head of Credit Suisse's credit products business.
In addition, as part of the effort to partner with the investment banking and capital markets unit to "foster origination of capital markets product," Patry will also have a "dotted line" to Harold Bogle, chairman of investment banking and capital markets, the sources said, citing an internal memo.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran; Editing By Jon Methven)
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.