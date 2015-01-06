LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Nils Radojewski, a vice president at
Credit Suisse in Zurich on the Swiss franc DCM Origination desk,
is moving to Hong Kong at the end of January 2015 to promote the
Swiss franc market to issuers in the region.
Radojewski will continue to report to Dominique Kunz, head
of Swiss debt capital markets in Zurich.
Asia is seen as one of the best growth markets for Swiss
franc bond issuance, with a raft of Double A and Single A rated
names to choose from, a popular demographic with the Swiss
investor community.
Hong Kong and China are the obvious main contenders, having
debuted in Swiss francs in 2014, but issuers from around the
whole region, including Australia and New Zealand, would be of
interest to the Swiss.
Meanwhile, South Korean issuers have long been a favourite
of Swiss investors, and raised around CHF1bn in 2014.
(Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; Editing by Philip
Wright)