NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Credit Suisse lured Ray Raimondi
away from Barclays naming him head of global industrials M&A in
its investment banking and capital markets division, according
to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
Raimondi will lead Credit Suisse's industrials M&A franchise
while partnering with the coverage and M&A bankers in the bank's
global industrials group. He will officially join the bank in
August, working out of New York and reporting to global M&A
co-heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger.
Raimondi has been in investment banking for 19 years, most
recently as co-head of industrials M&A at Barclays. He has
advised many leading industrial companies, including Johnson
Controls, Emerson, Parker Hannifin, and TE Connectivity.
He began his career at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and has
worked at Lazard and Lehman Brothers before joining Barclays in
2008.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)