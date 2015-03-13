March 13 (LPC/IFR) - Sanjay Gupta, Credit Agricole's head of global energy group for Asia in Hong Kong, has resigned after more than a decade, according to banking sources.

Gupta joined Credit Agricole in late 2001 as a co-head of structured finance for Asia. He has been running the Asian energy group since 2009. He will be at the bank until the end of the month and is expected to resurface in another shop.

Gupta is a veteran banker with over 30 years of experience. He started his banking career in Mumbai with Bank of America in 1981 before moving to London in 1993 to head risk management initially and then take charge of structured finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In 1997, he moved to Hong Kong in an investment banking role with the US lender before joining Credit Agricole in 2001. He was with Bank of America for 20 years. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti)