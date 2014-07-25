LONDON, July 25 The prime brokerage unit of Credit Suisse will move one of its senior executives, Paul Caseiras, from New York to London, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Swiss bank will relocate Caseiras in September to be part of the unit which provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)