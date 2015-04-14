UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
LONDON, April 14 The global head of prime services at Credit Suisse, Paul Germain, is leaving the Swiss bank, a memo to staff on Tuesday seen by Reuters said.
Germain had been with the company six years and would pursue an "entrepreneurial opportunity outside the bank", the memo said. Investment banking head Tim O'Hara told staff Germain had taken the unit, which offers stock lending and other services to hedge funds, to a top-3 ranking in each region.
He will be replaced by 15-year Credit Suisse veteran Mike Paliotta, currently co-head of the bank's Equities Americas unit, a separate memo showed, while Paliotta's replacement has been named as Darlene Pasquill, a third memo showed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Australia's 2017-2018 budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact, says Fitch Ratings. The measures include a proposed levy on large banks and rules designed to increase competition that might erode banks' franchise strength and pricing power over the longer-term. However, proposals to allow regulators to bette