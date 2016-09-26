LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Sebastian Grigg, vice chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has left the Swiss bank in order to set up his own boutique advisory firm.

He took on the role in 2013. That followed a six-year stint as head of UK investment banking, during which he advised the UK Treasury on its bailout of RBS at the height of the financial crisis in October 2008, alongside other notable deals.

He joined Credit Suisse in 2007 from Goldman Sachs, where he had specialised in advising media companies.

Grigg informed the bank of his decision to leave over the weekend, according to one source with knowledge of the situation. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Grigg will look to launch a boutique, ESG Corporate Finance, to advise UK companies on M&A, capital raising and other major strategic issues -- probably next year -- said the source. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)