March 13 Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG said on Friday it had promoted Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger to co-heads of its global M&A business, replacing Scott Lindsay, who has been named chairman of its global M&A franchise.

Rankin, one of the most senior female bankers on Wall Street, was previously Credit Suisse's global co-head of retail and consumer products. Weinberger was most recently co-head of Americas M&A at Credit Suisse.

Lindsay has decided to return to his previous role as chairman of Global M&A to focus on driving strategic dialogue with the bank's largest clients around the world, Credit Suisse's head of investment banking, James Amine, wrote in an internal memo.

Credit Suisse also announced that Jens Welter has been appointed sole global head of retail and consumer products, succeeding Rankin. Like Rankin, he was previously global co-head of retail and consumer products.

Anthony Armstrong has been named Credit Suisse's head of technology for the Americas. He was previously co-head of Americas M&A. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)