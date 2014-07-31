BRIEF-Crescent Point Q1 EPS $0.78 per share diluted
* Crescent point announces q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
July 31 Credit Suisse Group AG named Matthew Grinnell as a managing director in the leveraged finance and sponsors group.
Grinnell, who joins from Barclays, will be responsible for Credit Suisse's private equity relationships.
He will join Credit Suisse in early November and will be based in London.
* Q1 revenue from nbcuniversal $7.87 billion versus $6.86 billion