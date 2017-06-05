June 5 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired
Cory Rapkin as vice chairman in the healthcare group of its
investment banking and capital markets division, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman from
Credit Suisse.
Rapkin, who was previously with JPMorgan Chase & Co,
will work alongside David Kostel and Steve Schwartz to grow
Credit Suisse's franchise in healthcare services, the memo said.
He will be based in New York and will start in early September.
Last year, two of Credit Suisse's healthcare managing
directors, Stuart Smith and Michael Muntner, left for boutique
investment bank Centerview Partners.
Credit Suisse has been rapidly scaling up its healthcare
franchise in recent years, making five senior level hires since
2015.
Its healthcare team has been on some of the biggest deals in
the sector so far this year, at a time when healthcare M&A has
slowed considerably due to political uncertainty.
Some of the deals Credit Suisse has advised on include
inVentiv Health's $7.4 billion merger with INC Research Holdings
Inc, Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion
acquisition of Actelion, and Fresenius SE & Co's $4.3
billion acquisition of Akorn Inc.
Rapkin spent more than a decade building up JP Morgan's
healthcare services coverage, working with clients including
UnitedHealth Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc and
DaVita Inc.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)