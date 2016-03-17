MADRID, March 17 The head of Credit Suisse's Spanish operation, Antonio Viana-Baptista, is to leave after a little more than four years at the Swiss bank, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Viana-Baptista's impending departure comes as many investment banks across Europe cut costs and jobs to improve profitability as they continue to grapple with the fallout from the 2008/09 global financial crisis and slowing growth prospects as clients have become spooked by volatility in bond and stock markets.

Credit Suisse posted its first full-year loss since 2008 last year, hurt by an impairment charge in its investment banking business. Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam plans to trim costs in its investment banking arm and focus more on wealth management in emerging economies.

Viana-Baptista joined Credit Suisse in mid-2011 after a stint as chairman of Telefonica Moviles, part of telecoms group Telefonica. The source did not elaborate on the reason's for his departure, which was first reported on Thursday by online newspaper El Confidencial.

Credit Suisse, which specialises in investment and private banking as well as asset management in Spain, declined to comment.

The Swiss bank last year promoted Wenceslao Bunge to head of investment banking in Spain after the departure of Fernando Maldonado. It also hired Manuel Lagares from Bankia as vice-chairman for investment banking in Spain.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)