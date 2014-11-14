Nov 14 John Trousdale, vice chairman of global
mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse AG, will
leave the Swiss bank to join the new advisory firm headed by
star investment banker Paul Taubman, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The move represents one of Taubman's biggest hires since he
announced last month that he would lead the carve-out of
Blackstone Group LP's advisory arm. The tax-free spin-off
is expected sometime in 2015.
New York-based Trousdale, 52, will leave Credit Suisse at
the end of January, the people said, requesting anonymity
because the matter was not yet public. Trousdale and a spokesman
for Credit Suisse declined to comment. Taubman could not be
reached for comment.
Trousdale joined the Swiss bank in 2003 and also served as a
former co-head of the media and telecoms M&A group. He joined
Credit Suisse from Merrill Lynch, where he had been a co-head of
global media.
Since Taubman left Morgan Stanley in 2012, he has
been behind some of the biggest media and telecom mergers,
including Comcast's proposed acquisition of Time
Warner Cable and Verizon's $130 billion deal to
buy out Vodafone's stake in its wireless venture.
In October, Blackstone said it would merge its advisory
business into Taubman's firm, which currently has about a dozen
employees. Taubman will be chairman and CEO of the publicly
traded company that could be valued at $1 billion to $2 billion,
Reuters previously reported.
Combined with Blackstone's advisory business, PJT Partners
will advise companies on mergers and acquisitions as well as
debt restructurings. It will also help private equity and other
alternative investment funds with their fundraising efforts.
