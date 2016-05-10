LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has appointed Eric
Varvel as global head of asset management within the
international wealth management division, effective June 1.
Varvel was moved from his position of co-head of investment
banking at the bank in October 2014, when current co-heads Jim
Amine, in charge of investment banking and capital markets, and
Tim O'Hara, responsible for global markets, took up their roles.
At the same time he stood down from the executive board.
Since then Varvel has been chairman of the Asia-Pacific and
Middle East regions, based in New York, giving him a
wide-ranging role focusing on client retention and advising
senior management on strategy.
Varvel will report to Iqbal Khan, CEO of international
wealth management. He replaces Bob Jain who left the bank in
March.
Varvel has occupied many senior positions during his 25
years with the bank. Before joining the executive board in
February 2008, he was co-head of global investment banking in
New York and had previously led Credit Suisse's expansion in
Asia-Pacific in a variety of positions, including head of
emerging markets coverage and head of fixed income sales.
