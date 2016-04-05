(Recasts headline, adds Credit Suisse cost-cutting plan)
By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, April 5 Barry Zamore, head of US
trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse in New
York, has left the bank, sources said.
Zamore's departure comes on the heels of the bank announcing
a 19% decrease in debt underwriting revenues in the fourth
quarter of 2015 compared to the same time period in 2014 and
plans to cut costs by reducing its workforce.
Credit Suisse said fewer investment banking and capital
markets debt underwritings reflect "a decline in leveraged
finance revenues and significant mark-to-market losses related
to our underwriting commitments and lending portfolio,"
according to the bank's fourth quarter 2015 earnings release.
Compared to the third quarter of 2015, Credit Suisse's debt
underwriting revenues were down 26%, according to the earnings
release.
Fixed income sales and trading revenues also dropped 20%,
driven by a "substantial decline" in global credit products
revenue due to "a significant deterioration in US high-yield
markets," according to the earnings release.
The bank announced March 23 that it was going to accelerate
its cost-cutting plan and would cut 2,000 jobs from its Global
Markets division, according to a news release. The bank
additionally said it cut its distressed inventory to $2.1
billion from $2.9 billion, with a writedown of $99 million.
Credit Suisse has also reported losses in Collateralized
Loan Obligations (CLOs), private label commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and agency trading, according
to a company presentation.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson and Zamore both declined to
comment.
Zamore, a managing director, worked at Credit Suisse since
1993. He is a veteran of the $880 billion loan market who pushed
to remove loan trading assignment fees. An assignment fee is
charged on trades completed by banks that are not the
administrative agent of the loan.
Most banks, but not all, will agree to waive assignment fees
for other dealers that have joined a so-called no-fee
consortium, which Zamore began in the early 2000s.
"Barry made a name for himself by working harder than his
competitors and hustling for clients," said Andrew Sveen,
director of loan trading and capital markets at Eaton Vance in
Boston. "His actions and style brought greater liquidity and
transparency to the loan market. His longevity is a tribute to
his success and we look forward to working with him in the
future."
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)