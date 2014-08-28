LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has poached leveraged finance banker Alison Howe from UBS, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Howe is joining the Swiss bank as a managing director in the leveraged finance and sponsors group in London. She will start her new role in November, reporting to Mathew Cestar and Didier Denat, co-heads of the leveraged finance and sponsors group in EMEA.

Howe will be responsible for originating leveraged finance deals from European corporates. Credit Suisse has been bulking out its leveraged finance origination team recently, having hired Luis Vitores as a director in Madrid earlier this month to originate deals from Spanish corporates.

Howe joins from UBS where she was a managing director in the bank's leveraged finance group. UBS has lost a number of key people from its leveraged finance team in London this year. Most notably, Giles Borten, EMEA head of leveraged finance and co-head of European corporate debt capital markets, left the bank earlier this month.

Boris Okuliar also left his role as EMEA head of high-yield capital markets at UBS at the start of the year. UBS is yet to fill this role, although market sources say that bank is still looking to hire a replacement. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)