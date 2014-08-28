LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has poached leveraged
finance banker Alison Howe from UBS, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Howe is joining the Swiss bank as a managing director in the
leveraged finance and sponsors group in London. She will start
her new role in November, reporting to Mathew Cestar and Didier
Denat, co-heads of the leveraged finance and sponsors group in
EMEA.
Howe will be responsible for originating leveraged finance
deals from European corporates. Credit Suisse has been bulking
out its leveraged finance origination team recently, having
hired Luis Vitores as a director in Madrid earlier this month to
originate deals from Spanish corporates.
Howe joins from UBS where she was a managing director in the
bank's leveraged finance group. UBS has lost a number of key
people from its leveraged finance team in London this year. Most
notably, Giles Borten, EMEA head of leveraged finance and
co-head of European corporate debt capital markets, left the
bank earlier this month.
Boris Okuliar also left his role as EMEA head of high-yield
capital markets at UBS at the start of the year. UBS is yet to
fill this role, although market sources say that bank is still
looking to hire a replacement.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)