NEW YORK, April 11 (IFR) - A powerful commercial real estate
lobby group has hired a new deputy executive director after the
departure of its CEO and another senior management figure last
month.
Michael Flood is returning to the CRE Finance Council
(CREFC) as deputy executive director after two years as director
of advocacy for the Structured Finance Industry Group (SFIG).
CREFC is also searching for a new executive director as it
remodels its management team to repair strained relations with
some of its members.
SFIG, which co-hosts the ABS Vegas conference, one of the
world's largest capital markets events, has begun searching for
a direct replacement for Flood, who leaves in a month.
Richard Johns, executive director of SFIG, said Flood's
appointment at CREFC would enhance coordination between the two
groups.
"Having someone we know and like at a similar trade
organization can only be a good thing," he told IFR.
Flood was CREFC's vice president of policy and economic
research and vice president of government relations between 2010
and 2013.
The change in management at CREFC follows the departure of
Steve Renna, the group's former CEO and president, in March.
The group did not officially comment on why Renna left, but
a member told IFR at the time that he was asked to leave.
Stacy Stathopoulos, executive vice president at the
organization who reported to Renna, also left the organization
last month.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie)