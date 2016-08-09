LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Robin Budenberg, former chairman of UK Financial Investments, has been appointed chairman of The Crown Estate, which manages the £12bn property portfolio for the UK's monarch.

Budenberg spent most of his career at UBS, and at the height of the financial crisis was heavily involved in advising the UK Treasury on the emergency recapitalisation of RBS and Lloyds.

He was then appointed as chief executive at UKFI, the agency of the Treasury set up to manage the state investments in those lenders.

He left UKFI in January 2014 and became chairman of the London office of boutique advisory firm Centerview Partners in October the same year. He will retain that post.

Budenberg succeeds Sir Stuart Hampson immediately as chairman of The Crown Estate. Hampson had said in January he would retire this summer after six years in the post.

"I am honoured to take up the position," said Budenberg. "It is a business which sees the big picture and takes a long-term approach to how it creates value to drive strong returns to the public finances."

The portfolio includes offshore wind farms as well as real estate, primarily in central London. All profits are returned to the UK Treasury. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)