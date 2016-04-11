BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Daiwa Capital Markets Europe has appointed Jeremy Walsh as co-head of its London bond syndicate team, working alongside Kevin O'Neill. He takes up his new position on April 18.
Walsh, who has more than 30 years of market experience, was most recently at RBS, where he was joint head of European financial institution and rates syndicate and global head of covered bonds. (Reporting by Philip Wright; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.