LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Daiwa Capital Markets Europe has appointed Jeremy Walsh as co-head of its London bond syndicate team, working alongside Kevin O'Neill. He takes up his new position on April 18.

Walsh, who has more than 30 years of market experience, was most recently at RBS, where he was joint head of European financial institution and rates syndicate and global head of covered bonds. (Reporting by Philip Wright; editing by Alex Chambers)