COPENHAGEN, March 14 Niels-Ulrik Mousten has
left Danske Capital, the asset management unit of Danske Bank
where he was chief executive, after it was clear he
would not be appointed as head of the bank's bigger new wealth
management unit, according to an internal communication seen by
Reuters.
Danske Bank, which confirmed the move but declined to
comment further, said in November it had decided to establish a
new business unit, Wealth Management, which will combine its
pension savings and wealth and asset management businesses.
The Wealth Management unit will be responsible for more than
800,000 customers and will have assets under management of more
than 900 billion Danish crowns ($134.11 billion).
Danske Bank has initiated a search process for the position
as head of the new unit that also will join the Executive board
in the group.
($1 = 6.7108 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)