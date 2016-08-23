Aug 23 (IFR) - Danske Bank has hired Susanna Norum as a senior originator in the debt capital markets team. Norum will cover financial institutions and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies.

Norum was most recently at UBS in London and has spent 14 years as a DCM originator.

Norum will be based in Copenhagen, reporting to Jens Nielsen, Danske Bank's global head of DCM origination. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Steve Slater)