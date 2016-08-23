BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 (IFR) - Danske Bank has hired Susanna Norum as a senior originator in the debt capital markets team. Norum will cover financial institutions and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies.
Norum was most recently at UBS in London and has spent 14 years as a DCM originator.
Norum will be based in Copenhagen, reporting to Jens Nielsen, Danske Bank's global head of DCM origination. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Steve Slater)
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se