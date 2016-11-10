BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln -SEC filing
Nov 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Photoshop software maker Adobe Systems Inc said it would buy advertising company TubeMogul Inc for about $540 million, net of debt and cash, giving it a bigger presence in the rapidly growing online video market.
** Household appliances maker Gorenje said Panasonic, which looked at making a bid for the Slovenian company earlier this year, had decided against a takeover deal.
** Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said it will take part in an auction for possible investors in the Guararapes sugar mill, which will be sold as part of a debt restructuring of the Unialco group.
** Poland's state-run insurer PZU is not interested in buying a group of beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, which include Pilsner Urquell in the Czech Republic and Tyskie and Lech in Poland, PZU's CEO said.
** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) did not bid for South Korea's Kumho Tire, a ChemChina executive told Reuters, denying South Korean media reports that it was among companies which had submitted letters of intent. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
