MOVES-Debussy to orchestrate SG's financial rating advisory

LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Aurelie Debussy as head of financial rating advisory within debt capital markets, according to a company statement.

Based in Paris, she will report to Eric Meunier, global head of DCM financial institutions origination. Her appointment will be effective from September 1 2017.

She replaces Cecile Bidet, who has left the bank to pursue other opportunities.

Debussy was previously head of brokers and rating agencies within Societe Generale's investor relations team, a role she held since 2014. She was Societe Generale's deputy head of group financial control from 2009, having joined the bank's finance department in 2006.

She started her career in 1999 at PricewaterhouseCoopers in a consultancy and audit role for financial institutions. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers)