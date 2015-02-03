NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Mark Standish, the former co-chief
executive of of RBC Capital Markets, has joined Deimos Asset
Management as a managing partner. The Canadian bank announced
that Standish was leaving the bank last week, leaving his
co-head Doug McGregor in sole charge of the investment bank.
Deimos Asset Management is the new name of Guggenheim Global
Trading, a hedge fund previously owned by Guggenheim Partners
that has been bought out by management. Deimos will retain the
previous senior management team of GGT, led by Loren Katzovitz
and Patrick Hughes.
Standish joined RBC in New York in 1995 as head of
proprietary and structured trading. He and McGregor took over
the running of the investment bank in late 2008, after then head
Charles Winograd stepped down.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)