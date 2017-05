DUBAI Oct 26 Dubai construction contractor and interiors firm Depa Ltd said on Monday that its group chief executive Nadim Akhras had resigned for personal reasons.

Pending the appointment of a permanent replacement, the board's steering committee has been given group chief executive responsibilities, Depa said in a statement.

Akhras will be retained as a consultant, it added without elaborating.

