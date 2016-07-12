LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Ben Adubi to join its sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate team, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Adubi previously worked on BNP Paribas's syndicate team, also covering public sector issuers. Before that, he was on the SSA debt capital markets team at the French bank for just under five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment will be effective in September and he will report to Achim Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)