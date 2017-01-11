(Updates with detail and Deutsche Bank response.)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Adekunle Ademakinwa, a financial
institutions syndicate banker, has left Deutsche Bank, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
Ademakinwa is rumoured to be heading to Nomura to replace
Chris Agathangelou, who was hired by NatWest Markets to run
Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions bond
syndicate late last year.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A Nomura spokesman was
unable to immediately confirm.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by Alice Gledhill; editing
by Sudip Roy)