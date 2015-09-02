LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank at the end of September, according to one person familiar with the information.

The departure brings to an end a 20-year-long career at the bank. He joined in 1995, and held a number of options, structuring and sales roles before leaving for Goldman Sachs in 2000. He rejoined in 2004, running the forex business for seven years before becoming co-head of FIC in 2012.

Last November, he was tasked with leading the development of technology and the reduction of business complexity across the bank's platform. He will not be replaced in that role, according to the source.

Amrolia is set to join algorithmic trading company XTX Markets as co-chief alongside former Deutsche colleague Alex Gerko. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Christopher Spink)