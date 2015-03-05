LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has announced that Nigel Cree and Vinod Vasan will take on joint responsibility for coordinating the bank's debt capital markets (DCM) origination activities to fill the gap created by the absence of Hakan Wohlin.

Wohlin, who was global head of debt origination, has been on leave from the bank since late November. He has subsequently decided to leave the bank to pursue other opportunities.

Cree and Vasan, who are both based in London, will report Miles Millard, global head of capital markets and treasury solutions division (CMTS) and co-head of corporate finance for the EMEA region.

They will retain their current responsibilities as head of SSA origination, and global head of FIG origination, DCM, respectively. (Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand)