FRANKFURT, July 28 Deutsche Bank has
named Allianz Global Investors executive James
Dilworth to head its German asset and wealth management
business, Germany's biggest lender said on Monday.
Dilworth, currently chief executive for Europe at AllianzGI,
replaces Wolfgang Matis, who left Deutsche Bank in June, and
will report to the head of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management,
Michele Faissola.
In his new role, Dilworth will also be responsible for
Deutsche Bank's global positioning with actively managed
investment products, which represent about 490 billion euros
($658 billion) of the 934 billion euros in assets managed by
Deutsche Bank's fund arm.
($1 = 0.7443 Euros)
