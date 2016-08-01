HONG KONG, Aug 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has named Orlando Faulks head of corporate finance for Japan, following the transfer of Simon Roue to Singapore.

Faulks, who has been head of research, Japan, since 2007, will take over the role on November 1 after a three-month transition, according to a memo from Deutsche Securities Inc, the German lender's investment banking and brokerage arm in Japan.

In the interim, Faulks will serve as co-head of corporate finance alongside Ken Kawashima, who will then resume his role as chairman of corporate finance Japan and leave Faulks in sole charge.

The appointment confirms a permanent replacement for Roue, who had run Deutsche's corporate finance business in Japan from 2014 until the end of March.

Roue was named head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific late last year and transferred to Singapore earlier this year. He is also co-head of corporate finance for the region alongside Richard Gibb, a former head of financial institutions coverage, who was named Asia Pacific COO in 2010.

That appointment came amid a sweeping overhaul of Deutsche's investment bank under new CEO John Cryan, with global markets being separated from corporate investment banking and a number of senior bankers leaving.

In Asia, the departures included Bhupinder Singh, head of corporate banking and securities, Henry Cai, chairman of corporate finance, and DCM head Herman van den Wall Bake. Corporate finance co-head Douglas Morton also left last year, and did Asia Pacific CEO Gunit Chadha last month.

Deutsche has also lost some senior bankers in Japan, including Masahito Shimada, head of equity capital markets, and Yuhiko Yano, head of TMT coverage, who are to join Credit Suisse.

In Japan, Faulks's responsibilities as head of research will go to Masao Muraki, who joined in September 2010 as a senior analyst for the securities and insurance sector.

Muraki takes up his new role today. (Reporting By Steve Garton; editing by Dharsan Singh and Vincent Baby)