NEW YORK, Sept 23 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has promoted Mark Fedorcik to head corporate and investment banking in the Americas, taking over from Paul Stefanick who has been appointed chairman of global CIB in a newly created role, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

The moves are the latest in a series of overhauls at the struggling German bank, and come just months after Fedorcik was promoted to global head of debt capital markets.

A spokesperson at Deutsche Bank confirmed the changes.

As part of the revamp, the following changes to Deutsche's debt capital markets leadership and financing and solutions group (FSG) have also been made.

Rashid Zuberi will assume the role of global head of FSG. Zuberi was appointed head of FSG for EMEA and Asia-Pacific in May. Lorenzo Frontini (head of FSG EMEA), Dean Bellissimo (head of FSG Americas), and Simon Roue (co-head of corporate finance APAC and head of FSG APAC) will report to Zuberi in his new, expanded global remit.

In DCM, Marc Fratepietro, co-head of FSG Americas, and Henrik Johnsson have been named co-heads of global DCM. Johnsson will continue in his current role as head of debt syndicate in EMEA.

Jeanie Genirs and Jake Gearhart will continue to run investment grade debt syndicate for the Americas and APAC, respectively. Sean Murphy and Nick Jansa will continue in their current roles as co-heads of global leveraged debt capital markets.

A DCM Executive Council will be established with the following members: Jeff Urwin, head of CIB (Council Chair); Dean Bellissimo, head of FSG Americas; Mark Fedorcik, head of CIB Americas; Marc Fratepietro, co-head of DCM (Americas); Lorenzo Frontini, head of FSG EMEA; Nick Jansa, co-head of LDCM (EMEA); Henrik Johnsson, co-head of DCM (EMEA); Fabio Madar, head of FX; James McMurdo, head of CIB APAC; Sean Murphy, co-head of LDCM (Americas); Simon Roue, Head of FSG APAC; Alasdair Warren, head of CIB EMEA; Chris Whitman, Head of CPSG; and Rashid Zuberi, head of FSG. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Daniel Stanton)