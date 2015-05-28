NEW YORK, May 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank hired Blake Hallinan away from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as its new head of global retail investment banking coverage, reporting to Jeff Rose.

Hallinan will officially join Deutsche later this summer after more than 15 years at BAML, most recently as managing director in the bank's consumer and retail investment banking group. His deal roster includes Susser Holdings, Zale, Party City and Men's Wearhouse.

Rose, who previously held the post, has been named global co-head of consumer, retail and services investment banking coverage, along with Scott Bell. Rose joined Deutsche Bank last year from BAML to lead consumer banking in the Americas.

Keith Wargo who had been global co-head of consumer, retail and services, has been named vice chairman for global consumer, retail and services IBC where he will focus on strategic corporate relationships. He will also assume primary coverage of select consumer-dedicated financial sponsor accounts. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)