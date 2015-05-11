LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Rich Herman, who took over as sole
head of Deutsche Bank's fixed income and currencies trading
business just six months ago, has decided to leave the bank to
travel and pursue opportunities outside the industry, according
to internal memos seen by IFR.
Herman is a veteran of the bank, having spent 15 years in
trading, managing various rates businesses around the world. He
was appointed as global co-head of FIC alongside Zar Amrolia in
February 2014, before Amrolia stepped aside to take on a
technology development role in November.
The departure comes at a momentous time for the fixed income
house, and less than two weeks after it announced major changes
to its investment bank - including cutting 200bn of assets,
many of which will come from fixed income - as it seeks to boost
poor returns.
"Over those 20 years I have had a fabulous time working
across trading, structuring, and sales in London, New York and
Tokyo. I have met and worked with so many intelligent, funny,
capable people," Herman wrote to colleagues in a memo seen by
IFR. "I have been truly blessed."
"However, I've decided that it's time for me to move on. My
family and I have given it a lot of thought, and we feel that
now is a good time for me to go in a different direction. There
are a lot of things I still want to accomplish outside of
finance, and I'm very excited to embark upon them. But for a
short period of time at least, to quote Samuel Jackson in Pulp
Fiction, I'm going to 'walk the Earth'."
Herman's team will now report directly to Colin Fan, co-head
of the investment bank. Ahmet Arinc will continue as head of FX.
Sam Wisnia and Tom Hartnett will remain head of rates in Europe
and the Americas respectively. In Asia, Michael Ormaechea will
continue to oversee FIC.
Tom Humphrey on an interim basis will become head of credit
and take over responsibility for FIC's regulatory, central and
Americas region functions, in addition to his current role as
head of the investment bank in the Americas.
